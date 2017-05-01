Mahindra Planning Pininfarina-Designed Supercar For U.S. And China

Indian car manufacturer Mahindra is pondering launching into the U.S. and Chinese markets with an electric supercar designed by Pininfarina.
While speaking with Market Watch at the ongoing Seoul Motor Show, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said that the vehicle would be branded a Pininfarina.
“We're exploring right now the potential of building an electric supercar, which will be branded Pininfarina. Certainly, we're looking to sell it in the U.S.,” he said.
Mahindra purchased Pininfarina for $28.1 million in 2015 and the company understandably believes that the best way to crack into the Chinese and American markets is with a bold supercar that appeals to the wealthiest car aficionados.
“Competing in the U.S. is like the old Frank Sinatra song that if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. So, when you sell cars in the U.S., it forces you to be the most competitive,” Mahindra said.
No specific details about Mahindra’s potential supercar project have been announced but it could conceivably borrow some styling elements from Pininfarina’s H2 Speed Concept introduced at last year’s Geneva Motor Show.