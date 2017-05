Major Crash Takes Place At Talladega Superspeedway

VIDEO

On lap 169 of the Geico 500, eighteen drivers were involved in a massive crash triggered by NASCAR racers AJ Allmendinger and Chase Elliott.It all started with Allmendinger bump-drafting Elliot, sending his Chevy towards the wall. Then, Allmendinger's car got turned onto its side and then onto its roof as a pack formed behind them.Allmendinger said.According to, there were no injuries among the pack, and after leaving the care center, the two drivers that initiated the crash had a short discussion among themselves.said Elliot.After the incident, NASCAR red-flagged the race for almost 27 minutes in order to clean up the track.