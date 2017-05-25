Man Climbs On Top Of NYPD Cruisers In Harlem

A 42-year old emotionally troubled man hopped atop two police cars in Harlem last Friday afternoon, denting the roof on one and cracking its windshield.
Eventually, the man was apprehended and taken into custody by Emergency Services officers, and admitted to Harlem Hospital for psychiatric observation, as reported by the NY Daily News.
Apparently, he wasn't charged with anything, despite jumping on top of one police car, and then taking his dance act to a civilian car (a Mercedes-Benz E-Class), before working his way onto a second NYPD cruiser.
Initially, the officers seemed reluctant to engage and needed all the help they could get in order to restrain the man at the end. Thankfully, no shots were fired, which includes tasering.
Aside from the previously mentioned damages, it's been reported that the E-Class came away unscathed.