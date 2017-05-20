Mansory Carbonado Apertos Is One Wicked Lamborghini

If you've ever wanted to know what it's like to drive what's arguably the most extreme Aventador Roadster in the world, perhaps this video can give you an idea.
YouTuber Shmee150 had the chance to visit German tuner Mansory to take the carbon-fiber infused Carbonado Apertos for a drive, in order to see what an Aventador can do with 1,250 PS at its disposal.
On paper, thanks to its twin turbo upgrade, the Carbonado Apertos will get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.6 seconds, before maxing out at 380 km/h (236 mph), which is genuinely hypercar-quick.
Aside from the twin turbos, Mansory also replaced the pistons, connecting rods, rod bearings, crankshaft, cranks and the entire cylinder head with motorsport components. The final touch was a completely new custom exhaust system that spits more flames than Smaug from The Hobbit.
We won't spoil the video for you, but you can see that even someone like Shmee, who frequently drives extremely fast cars, was stunned by the Carbonado - not just because of how fast it is, but also because of how it looks.