Mansory's Widebody Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Slams 830 HP To The Road

With 577 horsepower and room for seven in the lap of luxury, Mercedes didn't leave much room for improvement in the GLS 63. But Mansory, as ever, thinks it can improve it just the same.
The German tuner's latest aftermarket tuning program takes aim at the big three-row Benz, widening its stance, fitting it with new shoes, upgrading its engine, and altogether adjusting its attitude.
Most obvious is the body kit, which includes a new front bumper with larger air intakes, lip spoiler, and integrated daytime running lights. There's new side skirts, rear spoiler, and diffuser as well. The hood's been replaced with a new design, and the fenders widened – by an inch at the front and an inch and a half at the back.
Those beefed-up wheel arches are filled by massive 23-inch wheels, dropped over an inch closer to the tarmac thanks to a lowering module for the pneumatic suspension. There's a host of interior upgrades as well, but the truly power hungry will be more interested in what's under the hood.
Mansory has managed to boost the 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 from 577 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque to an enormous 830 hp and 848 lb-ft. The tuner isn't saying what that'll do to the GLS 63's already impressive 4.9-second 0-62 time (never mind its fuel consumption), but does claim it'll raise the top speed by 45 km/h – which would take it up to the equivalent of 183 miles per Autobahn-blasting hour.
Regardless of what you think of the visual modifications, it's hard to argue with that kind of speed. The conspicuous lack of any mention of a corresponding upgrade to the brakes, however, leaves us a little concerned for those on board (or anywhere in the vicinity).