Manual BMW M2 Takes On Audi TTS From Rolling Start

Even though the Audi TTS is down on power compared to the M2, it still puts up a fairly good fight, perhaps surprisingly.
Since the description of the video only states that the M2 is packing a 6-speed manual, we'll assume that the TTS is rocking its 6-speed S tronic automatic transmission, which helps it get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds.
In order to achieve that number, it utilizes a 310 PS (305 HP) 2.0-liter TFSI engine that's actually much better suited to challenge something like a BMW M240i, rather than an M2.
Regardless, in this particular instance, we do have the M2, which is good for 370 PS (365 HP) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft) of torque, allowing for a 0-100 sprint of 4.5 seconds - would have been 4.3 had this been the automatic version.
Despite the clear separation, we still think this race was pretty close, especially early on and especially when you take into account the power and torque advantage in favor of the Bimmer.