Mark Webber Teases A New Porsche Exclusive Model

racer Mark Webber, the car in question is clearly based around the 911 and could very well be the same model teased by Porsche Exclusive in March.
As Webber lifts up a section of the white cover in the video linked below, we get a brief flash of the dark green paint scheme that will adorn the model. While it is impossible to tell exactly what 911 variant the latest Porsche Exclusive creation will be based around, the bumper and front air intake look as they are from the 991.2 range.
Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to see the model with the racing driver confirming that it'll be released in the coming days.
Do you have any ideas what it might be? Let us know in the comments below.
Watch the teaser here.
