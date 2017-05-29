Maserati's PHEV Levante Will Be Powered By Chrysler Pacifica Unit

After launching their first SUV, the Levante, last year, Maserati are now marching towards an electrified future, with a plug-in hybrid version of the vehicle.
Since the automaker estimates that buyers of this version will account for less than 10 percent of sales, developing a new powertrain wouldn’t make any sense. This is why they will use the same technology as the Chrysler Pacifica, as it was confirmed by the brand's head honcho, Harald Wester, last year.
However, despite sharing its powertrain with a minivan, the Levante PHEV will still drive like a Maserati, according to the company's chief for overseas markets, Umberto Cini, who recently spoke to CarAdvice.
"If it will be a Maserati - Maserati means many things. One of these things is the pleasure of driving. If we can deliver with hybrid technology or electric technology the same feeling that you can deliver with the current product range, why not. In any case, there will be something already developed in that direction", Cini said.
The PHEV system is currently being adapted for the Levante, and given that the SUV uses the same underpinnings as the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, it's likely that these two will also follow a similar route over the next few years.
Note: Regular Maserati Levante pictured