Maserati's PHEV Levante Will Be Powered By Chrysler Pacifica Unit

After launching their first SUV, the Levante , last year, Maserati are now marching towards an electrified future, with a plug-in hybrid version of the vehicle.Since the automaker estimates that buyers of this version will account for less than 10 percent of sales, developing a new powertrain wouldn’t make any sense. This is why they will use the same technology as the Chrysler Pacifica, as it was confirmed by the brand's head honcho , Harald Wester, last year.However, despite sharing its powertrain with a minivan , the Levante PHEV will still drive like a Maserati, according to the company's chief for overseas markets, Umberto Cini, who recently spoke to", Cini said.The PHEV system is currently being adapted for the Levante , and given that the SUV uses the same underpinnings as the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans, it's likely that these two will also follow a similar route over the next few years.