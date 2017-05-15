Massachusetts Auction Crash Death Toll Rises To Five

The death toll from a tragic auction crash in Massachusetts has risen to five following the death of two individuals who suffered serious injuries during the incident.
On May 10, a 50-year-old local man died due to the injuries he sustained and on Saturday, Massachusetts resident Ruben Espaillat passed away at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Auto News reports.
The incident occurred on May 4 when a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee accelerated at a crowded indoor auto auction. A male employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of the SUV at the time of the incident and one man and two women died on the scene.
The local district attorney’s office is still investigating the crash and has yet to be determine what caused the Jeep to suddenly accelerate and if it was the fault of the elderly auction employee in the driver’s seat.