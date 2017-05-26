Matt Farah Samples A Porsche 911 GT3 Modded Like A Cup Racer

What's the solution if you want a racing Porsche 911 for the street but an actual racer poses too many restrictions?
Well, you could do what the owner of the GT3 below did by heading to a tuning specialist to have the sports car modified into a track day monster.
Matt Farah recently jumped behind the wheel of the extreme creation from HG Performance that's been based around a 991-generation GT3 and installed with a host of modifications that make it perfect for a day in the canyons.
For starters, the naturally-aspirated six-cylinder engine has been modified to now deliver about 520 hp at the crank. It also includes a towering rear wing taken straight from the 911 Cup Car. The steering has also been tinkered with, a new suspension kit has been fitted and it sits on a set of remarkably wide tires that measure 295 mm at the front and 325 mm at the rear.
If you've ever doubted how good the 911 is, the video below should quell any doubts.