Matt Farah Tries Out Modded E60 BMW M5 With Air Suspension

Although air suspension systems are generally used for increasing comfort while driving, or for obtaining that show car stance at special events, this E60 BMW M5 is proof that that's not always the case.
Aside from having its suspension replaced by an Accuair E-Level Air Bag system, this M5 also features an F80 M3-style front bumper, which The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah really liked.
He was also surprised to see not only how comfortable the car was to drive (and also to sit in - comparing the seats to those in a modern-day Lincoln Continental), but also how well it went around corners.
One thing that he didn't like all that much was the older-generation gearbox, although when your V10-powered saloon sounds as loud as this does (Farah compared it to an Audi R8 V10), lightning-fast gear shifts might not always be on your mind - as you tend to get lost in the noise and the pulling power.