Matt Farah's Fear Of Muscle Cars Grows After Camaro Z/28 Drive

One thing this restored 1980 second-generation Chevy Camaro Z/28 lacks is good brakes, in spite of some alterations to its 350 small-block V8.
The car is also utilizing a mostly stock suspension, and let's just say that The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah doesn't exactly have the utmost confidence in this Z/28's handling and stopping power.
He also says he's generally weary about old muscle cars and their braking, and this Camaro didn't do much to put his mind at ease - although cosmetically, the car was restored pretty well.
Under the hood, there are 350 horses and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque, courtesy of its massive 5.7-liter V8. The owner also made some slight modifications, such as the forged pistons or upgraded intake manifold and headers.
You can also find out more about the car via Wheelwell, where we also learn that in the future, this Camaro could be running an LS3 with a 6-speed transmission.