Mazda Happy With U.S. Market Share But Wants More Profit

Mazda says it is happy with its U.S. market share and is chasing a “good” 2 per cent, reports Autonews.
“I am not comfortable with 2 percent. I'm comfortable with a good 2 percent. A good 2 percent means our dealer network becomes profitable and becomes sustainable,” he said.
Mazda was hit with falling sales in 2016, hurting the profitability of dealerships and while Moro hasn’t specified how many of the company’s dealers are in the black, he revealed his intention to improve the experience of customers and increase brand loyalty.
In 2016, Mazda’s brand loyalty sat at 39 per cent, well below the 53 per cent industry average. According to Moro, the goal is to see that figure swell to 50 per cent.
“Until we reach that high-quality business operation, it is not my intention to push volume by diminishing or putting a low priority on improving the business foundation. That's why I'm saying let's go to a good 2 percent first,” he commented.