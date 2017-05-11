Mazda Targeting A 10% Take Rate On Diesel-Powered CX-5 In The U.S.

When Mazda unveiled the 2017 CX-5 at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, the company confirmed the crossover would be offered with a 2.2-liter SkyActiv-D diesel engine. Now we're learning the CX-5's success could pave the way for future diesel-powered models in America.
In an interview with Autonews, Mazda North America President and CEO Masahiro Moro revealed the automaker is targeting a ten percent take rate for the optional diesel engine. That sounds slightly ambitious given the current climate but Moro says the "CX-5 will be a very good indicator for us to understand where we have the opportunity and what kind of people come to buy those new technologies."
Hitting the 10 percent target will be pretty important for the company as Moro said the fate of future diesel-powered models hinges on the success of the diesel engine in the CX-5. The company had previously planned to offer the Mazda6 with a diesel engine but those plans were scrubbed following emissions and performance woes.
The engine is still undergoing certification testing by the Environmental Protection Agency but Mazda expects it will receive approval in the coming months.
When it goes on sale, the engine will initially be reserved for higher-end variants. However, it could eventually be offered on more affordable trim levels in the future.