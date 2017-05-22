Mazda's Official Magazine Says Rotary Could Soon Make A Comeback

Mazda has kept us guessing about the future of the rotary engine throughout the past two years, seemingly jumping back and forth between planning a future with the powertrain and without it.
At March’s Geneva Motor Show, the automaker hinted it could launch an EV with a rotary range extender and hopes of a new rotary-powered model have been renewed following the fall publication of Mazda’s official magazine, Zoom-Zoom.
In the latest issue, Mazda hints that the rotary engine could be on the cusp of returning and could launch as the sole propulsion system for a new model, act as a range extender or be modified to run on hydrogen.
“The rotary may indeed be on the verge of a comeback. As the primary power source, it may be comparatively thirstier as revs rise and fall and loads vary. But at constant and optimal rpm, such as experienced by a generator, it is ideal,” the magazine reads.
“Little wonder that Mazda has experimented with using these delightfully small engines — one-third the size of a conventional petrol or diesel engine — as on-board power generators, or ‘range extenders’. There are other future possibilities. Rotary engines can run superbly on hydrogen, the universe’s most abundant element. It’s also very clean: combusting hydrogen produces only water vapour.”
The company is continuing to keep its cards close to its chest, even in these latest comments and is clearly attempting to build hype for an announcement in the near future. Some say a global rotary gathering will be held in September where all will be revealed about Mazda’s rotary future.
While many would love to see a new rotary sports car, you shouldn’t get your hopes up just yet.