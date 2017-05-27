McLaren 720S Mega-Gallery Will Leave You Sweating [94 Pics]

McLaren has just released a comprehensive gallery of its second-generation Super Series model, the 720S, offering us an even more in-depth look at the entirely new model.
Compared to the 650S that the new vehicle replaces, both the exterior and interior have been redesigned to create a supercar that looks like nothing else before it. It divides opinion like few cars on the market and the longer we look at it, the more we like it.
It isn’t just from a visual standpoint where the 720S is unique to every other model in McLaren’s range. At the heart of the car is a new carbon fiber monocoque as well as a redesigned twin-turbo V8 that now displaces 4.0-liters. All up, it delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque and sends the 720S to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds and through to a top speed of 212 mph (341 km/h).
Other special touches to the 720S include its advanced Variable Drift Control system, a revised electro-hydraulic power steering system and even more potent carbon ceramic brakes.