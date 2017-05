McLaren 720S Mega-Gallery Will Leave You Sweating [94 Pics]

PHOTO GALLERY

McLaren has just released a comprehensive gallery of its second-generation Super Series model, the 720S , offering us an even more in-depth look at the entirely new model.Compared to the 650S that the new vehicle replaces, both the exterior and interior have been redesigned to create a supercar that looks like nothing else before it . It divides opinion like few cars on the market and the longer we look at it, the more we like it.It isn’t just from a visual standpoint where the 720S is unique to every other model in McLaren’s range. At the heart of the car is a new carbon fiber monocoque as well as a redesigned twin-turbo V8 that now displaces 4.0-liters. All up, it delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque and sends the 720S to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds and through to a top speed of 212 mph (341 km/h).Other special touches to the 720S include its advanced Variable Drift Control system, a revised electro-hydraulic power steering system and even more potent carbon ceramic brakes.