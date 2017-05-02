McLaren 720S Reviews Depict A Supercar Pushing The Boundaries

Two months after the McLaren 720S debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, the first reviews of the British marque’s second-generation Super Series model are in and the consensus seems pretty clear, it’s an incredible car.
The video reviews below from Carfection, Autocar and Autoexpress, include a mixture of driving on the street and around the Vallelunga Circuit just outside Rome.
As new expected, the 720S is just as fast as the figures suggest. Its 4.0-liter V8 engine features new twin-scroll turbochargers and lighter internal components and delivers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to push the performance benchmark in its segment and towards the likes of the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Lamborghini Aventador S and even McLaren’s own P1 hybrid hypercar.
Unlikes its rivals who have all switched to electric power steering, the 720S continues to use hydraulic-assisted steering, allowing it to seemingly provide incredible feel through the wheel in a way competitors simply can’t match. The brakes also appear to be phenomenal.
Anyway, enough talking, check out the three reviews in the playlist after the jump.