McLaren P1 LM Prototype Edges Out NIO EP9 and Huracan Performante, Sets 6:43.2 Ring Record

After becoming the fastest road car ever to run up the Goodwood Hill, the McLaren P1 LM has just added another big notch to its belt.
This XP1LM prototype is said to be identical to all five P1 LM production cars ever built, which is why we should take note of its amazing achievement at the Nordschleife.
After the XP1LM managed to set a new lap record of 6.43.2, it drove directly from the Nurburgring back home in the UK. This project represents only the latest collaboration between Lanzante Motorsport and former Indy 500 winner Kenny Brack. The project was also backed by McLaren and Pirelli, with the latter constructing a specific size and compound road legal Trofeo R tire for the P1 LM.
To put this achievement into perspective, we will remind you that the Huracan Performante turned heads with its 'Ring time of 6 min and 52 seconds set last year, whereas the lightning-quick NIO EP9 did a 6:45.9 - slower than the P1 LM by a little over 2 and a half seconds.