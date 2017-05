McLaren P1 LM Returns To The 'Ring To Chase Record

VIDEO

Six months after first being filmed at the famed Nurburgring, Lanzante Motorsport’s McLaren P1 LM has taken to the circuit once again, potentially chasing a lap record.Lanzante first revealed their interest in attempting a Nurburgring record in August last year, shortly after setting a truly blistering time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. A couple of months later, the road-going variant of the P1 GTR first hit the track in a number of shake down runs.In the video below, the most insane road-legal P1 on earth can be seen tackling Green Hell at full pace, screaming through corners and hustling down the long straight like a UFO. Its incredibly low undertray even scrapes along the circuit at one point, sending sparks flying through the air.In theory, the P1 LM should be easily capable of toppling the 6:52 time set by the Lamborghini Huracan Performante last year. Compared to the track-focused Huracan and its 631 hp, the P1 LM has 986 hp and produces about 2,000 pounds (over 900 kg) of downforce at 150 mph.However, as Koenigsegg has proved , setting a flying lap at the ‘Ring isn’t easy.