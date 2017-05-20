Meet Graham, The Only Human That Can Survive Crashes, Wins Best Of Show In NY

Graham, the terrifying humanoid you've probably spent months trying to forget, is back in the news as Adweek reports it was named Best of Show at the New York Festivals World’s Best Advertising Awards.
The award was presented to Clemenger BBDO Melbourne who created the “Meet Graham" project on behalf of the Transport Accident Commission in Victoria, Australia. The award committee was particularly impressed by Graham as it is "part interactive sculpture, part educational tool, and a catalyst for a global conversation."
The organization went on to praise the ad firm for analyzing decades of road safety and medical research and then enlisting the help of a trauma surgeon and an artist to create Graham. His shocking appearance has garnered a lot of attention and clearly indicates how our bodies would need to evolve in order to survive a car crash.
According to Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Chief Creative Officer James McGrath, "We are thrilled to be awarded Best of Show, we want to thank our creators and makers of course but most of all our clients, whose bravery and genuine belief in solving real world problems inspires us.”
As a refresher, Graham doesn't have a neck and his face is full of fatty tissue to protest his head in the event of a collision. If that's not gross enough, he has nipple-like sacks that are designed to expel liquid on impact in an effort to act like mini airbags.