Meet Jon Olsson, The Pro Skier Who Drives Some Crazy Cars

If you’re involved in the car and social media worlds in any way, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Jon Olsson, a Swedish skier who has created some of the wildest custom supercars in existence.
Whether that be wrapping Lamborghinis in distinctive camouflaged designs or building an Audi RS6 inspired by DTM race cars, Olsson isn’t the type of guy to hold back from seeing his dreams become reality.
Recently, the gentlemen at Car Throttle sat down with Olsson to discuss life, cars and everything in between and fittingly, the interview didn’t take place in a studio. Instead, it was done on the edge of a frozen lake which the skier was drifting around on in a Praga R1R. That’s normal, right? Ok, maybe not but it definitely looks fun!
The YouTuber is currently embarking on a new car build involving a Rolls-Royce after parting ways with his supercharged Huracan. It promises to be his craziest creation yet and that’s saying something.