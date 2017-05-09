Mercedes Abandons Effort To Bring 2017 Diesel Models To U.S.

The dieselgate scandal has pushed Volkswagen to give up on diesel engines in the United States but, in a surprise move, Mercedes has also conceded defeat.
According to Autonews, Daimler has withdrawal its attempt to have 2017 models approved with diesel engines in the United States. The company hasn't decided whether or not to stop offering diesel engines in the future but it's not a promising development.
When reached for comment, Mercedes-Benz USA spokesman Rob Moran said "We constantly review our portfolio offerings and make adjustments to meet immediate customer need." However, he conceded "Combined with the increased effort to certify diesel engines in the U.S., we have put the certification process for diesel passenger cars on hold."
Mercedes' diesel engines are currently being investigated by the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board. The company hasn't been charged with wrongdoing but the automaker has previously said it could be hit with a recall as well as significant penalties.
An absence of diesel engines would be a notable omission but it wouldn't have much of an effect on the company's bottom line as diesel vehicles accounted for less than one percent of the company's U.S. sales in 2016.