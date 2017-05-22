Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe And Sedan Graduate From The Liberty Walk Academy

Have you been looking at your Mercedes-AMG C63 and been thinking that it needs a wild JDM touch?
If so, perhaps you should check out the latest bundle of visual upgrades from one of the country's biggest and most well-known tuners - Liberty Walk.
Available for the C63 Coupe from the W204 generation, with a promise to become available for the four-door model in the near future, the complete body kit, which includes new bumpers on both ends, wide fenders, and a boot lid mounted spoiler, costs 1,760,400 yen ($15,820) in the Land of the Rising Sun, and $17,620 in other markets.
This price includes the CFRP-made parts, as the FRP ones are more affordable, at 1,285,200 yen ($11,550), or $12,870, respectively.
As usual, Liberty Walk also offer their customers the possibility to order each part separately, and coming to top them all is an air suspension, which will set you back for 790,000 yen ($7,100) in Japan, and $7,900 outside the Asian country.
The tuner chose not to mess around with the 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine, but there are other companies out there willing to massage it to deliver over 457PS (451hp) and 600Nm (442lb-ft) of torque, which is the stock output.