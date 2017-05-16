Mercedes-AMG GT Concept Would Make For An Interesting Shooting Brake

Presented to the public during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept is one of the best-looking studies made by the German carmaker in recent years.
But the best part is that it won't remain a show car for long, as Mercedes will put it into production in the near future, and sell it alongside the AMG GT coupe and convertible family, as a four-door sedan.
And while this version is around the corner, Aksyonov Nikita put his skills to work and transformed the study into a shooting brake.
The design speaks for itself, as it comes with the same visuals as the concept, including that imposing front end, generous rear diffuser that incorporates a central-mounted exhaust system, and the stylish-looking wheels with gold inserts.
Although an estate would make for one interesting addition to the AMG GT range, a four-door convertible would be the weird kid on the block, even if it could smoke some of today's supercars, while seating up to four adults inside.