Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 50 Unveiled At The Nurburgring

Mercedes-AMG is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the Nürburgring 24-hour race by unveiling the new GT3 Edition 50.
Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car, the Edition 50 features a bespoke gray paint job with contrasting black stripes on the hood. The model also has "50 Years AMG" badging on the doors, seating harnesses, and hood.
Since the car was designed for racing, it has an aggressive carbon fiber body kit that includes new bumpers, revised side skirts, and ventilated front fenders. The GT3 also has carbon fiber flics, a rear diffuser, and a massive rear wing.
The changes continue in the cabin as drivers will a carbon fiber racing seat, a roll cage, and a small steering wheel. There's also race-specific switchgear and a digital instrument cluster.
Power is provided by an AMG-tuned 6.3-liter V8 engine which is connected to a six-speed sequential racing transmission.
Mercedes didn't have much else to say about the car but noted it celebrates "50 years of hard work and countless liters of blood, sweat, and tears." The company added they "translated our total motorsport passion into a unique vehicle."
Production will be limited to five units and Mercedes says the car is designed to appeal to "collectors with a passion for motorsport."