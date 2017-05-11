Mercedes-AMG GT4 Four-Door Tries To Pass On As A CLS

After presenting it as a concept at this year's Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-AMG have started working on their second bespoke model - a four-door saloon.
The GT4 has been spied in prototype form while it was being tested out in Germany, thus allowing us to see it on the move for the first time.
Its camouflage and plastic cladding, which try to mimic the new generation CLS, make it hard to spot its sexy lines, but it will set itself apart from the latter with a much sportier approach and styling, as we recently found out.
Peel its skin away and you will find the same MRA architecture, shared with the four-door C63, E63, and S63, but with its own wheelbase length and track width.
The firepower will be provided by the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 engine, which will produce more than 600 horses in the S 4Matic+ variant, just like it does in the range-topping E63. A hybrid powertrain is also in the works, along with a possible six-cylinder unit that could serve as the entry-level model.