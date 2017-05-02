Mercedes Announces Two New Special Editions Of The G-Class

Customers looking for a more refined approach on the current Mercedes-Benz G-Class can now choose between two new special models.
Available for the G350d and G500, the first one is called simply Edition, and comes with starting price of €109,878.65 ($119,765) and €121,683.45 ($132,632) respectively, in Germany, tax included.
An assortment of exterior upgrades help differentiate both versions of the SUV, starting with the Designo Magma Red, Designo Mystic White and Obsidian Black color options, a set of 5-spoke AMG-made wheels wrapped in 275/55 tires, and Obsidian Black detailing for the three louvers on the grille, side mirror casings and spare wheel cover.
Inside, the designo manufaktur Edition G-Wagon adds black Nappa leather with red stitching, a matching AMG Performance steering wheel, black piano lacquer, red seatbelts, black leather grab handles in the roof liner and the special 'Designo Manufaktur Edition' badge on the center console. These add up to the Exclusive, Sport, and Chrome packages offered as standard for the two models.
Those looking to spend even more can go for the Mercedes-AMG G63 and G65 Exclusive Editions, which can be had from €163,125.20 ($177,803) and €287,658.70 ($313,542) respectively in Germany.
Boosting their visual appearance is an exclusive shade called AMG Monza Grey Magno, specific underguard made out of stainless steel, AMG sport strips on the side, rub strip inserts with a dark aluminum look and spare wheel that's color finished in the same shade as the rest of the car. Both vehicles sit on 21-inch rims, wrapped in 295/40s but while the G63 has light alloy rims, the more expensive G65 is fitted with ceramically-polished ones.
Standard appointments inside include the two-tone, leather-lined dashboard, AMG sport seats, and Nappa leather available in six colors. Buyers can also have the optional two-tone seats in Designo Nappa leather with a 3-color choice, AMG Carbon or Black Designo Piano Lacquer trim, Seat Comfort Package, red seatbelts, leather-clad grab handles in the roof liner, and a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel, matching the seat colors.