Mercedes-Benz Concept A Looks Good As A Coupe Too

As Mercedes-Benz are looking to expand their compact car lineup for the next generation, rendering artists have let their ideas run loose.
And it's one of these interpretations that lets us see how the recently unveiled Mercedes-Benz Concept A would look like as a real, two-door coupe.
Following on the heels of the cabriolet renderings, these drawings were created by Aksyonov Nikita, and focus on the two-door model that was imagined in several modern shades, from the official Cherry Red, to the custom Tiffany Blue.
Given that the German automobile brand has been looking into the development of new versions of the next-gen A-Class, including a four-door saloon and even a two-door Shooting Brake, a coupe is not totally out of the question, and it would actually make sense in order to rival the similarly-sized BMW 2-Series.
Speaking of which, the 2-Series Coupe and Cabriolet models are going through a mid-cycle facelift, 3 years after their debut, with some minor tweaks including a different lighting units on the outside, and mostly tech upgrades to the cabin.