Mercedes-Benz Prepares All-New 2019 GLE For Launch Next Year

Mercedes-Benz continues to test the new generation GLE in their homeland, ahead of a 2018 launch.
The latest prototype caught on the road partially reveals a redesigned two-bar grille that mimics the shape of the ones used in the brand's new lineup, and has a slightly more raked rear window, for a sportier look.
Serving as the successor of the current GLE that is basically a revised variant of the ML, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE is underpinned by the MHA platform that comes straight from the new E-Class, thus ensuring a reduced weight, improved handling, and the adoption of semi-autonomous driving technology.
The engine lineup is expected to include a wide range of petrol and diesel units, with four and six cylinders, along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that should join after the SUV's launch. The top-of-the-line AMG model get a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pumping up to 603hp in the 'S' grade, just like it does in the most potent member of the E-Class family.
Mercedes-Benz are expected to launch the all-new GLE next year, and it should be followed shortly after by a BMW X6 rival, which will keep its Coupe suffix.