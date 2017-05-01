Mercedes Boss Says AMG Will Adopt Plug-In Hybrid Tech

The upcoming F1-based hypercar won't be Mercedes-AMG's only plug-in hybrid, as the brand's chief, Tobias Moers, recently revealed.
In fact, the high-performance model will be just the icing on the cake, as the production version of the AMG GT Concept, shown in Geneva earlier this year, will follow, under the EQ Power+ moniker, which was introduced on the W08 F1 car.
Talking about it with AutoNews, Moers said that it "is the next level, because the hypercar is a very dedicated layout. With the GT Concept, it gives you and understanding of how we define the future of performance in our standard platforms - in our so-to-speak more normal cars."
Forced to confront with the stricter emissions requirements and regulations, Mercedes-AMG will eventually adopt the plug-in hybrid technology in the rest of their products, as this is seen as the way "to move forward and find new innovative solutions", according to the brand's chief.
And full electric models are also seen in the company's future, Moers said, but he did not give a timetable: "I would be wrong to tell you no. I don’t know when down the road. But we are not changing the future. It Is going to happen."
Note: Mercedes-AMG GT Concept pictured