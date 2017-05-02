Mercedes C63 AMG And 900 HP BMW 335i Engage In Burnout War

While some many consider minivans or SUVs as the ultimate family cars, there are a handful of station wagons that are so crazy that they’re hard to beat. Take this Mercedes C63 AMG and BMW 335i for example.
The duo recently lined up against each other for a number of drag races in the Netherlands and in the process, showed just how capable they are of smoking the rear tires and turning expensive rubber into the black lines of impressive elevenses.
The uploader says that the 335i in question delivers 900 hp and while we’re not sure about the accuracy of this hyper car-rivalling figure, there’s no doubt that it has some serious modifications under the skin, lighting up the tires throughout a good portion of the runway. It also has a set of pretty serious brakes.
The C63 is, as you probably know, is a master of the burnout, thanks to the immense horsepower and torque produced by its naturally-aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine.