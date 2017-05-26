Mercedes Celebrates The AMG GT R With Five-Part Documentary

On the eve of last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mercedes-AMG presented its most potent road car to date, the GT R.
Dubbed the Beast of the Green Hell, the automaker debuted the track-focused model alongside a high-paced commercial showing the car speeding through the jungle with Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel. One year later, a five-part short documentary has been released that details the development of the GT R itself as well as the filming of that commercial.
Although Mercedes-AMG has presented some serious cars throughout its history, the GT R takes things to an entirely different level in its pursuit of rivalling the all-conquering Porsche 911 GT3.
Beyond the unique green paint scheme that has become synonymous with the model, the exterior has been given a dose of steroids compared to the lesser GT and GTS variants. There are also some serious changes beneath the skin, including the fitment of a modified twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 577 hp and a variable traction control system with nine different levels of adjustment.