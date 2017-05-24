Mercedes Developing Range Of New Four-Cylinder Engines

Mercedes-Benz is planning a number of new four-cylinder engines that will underpin its next-generation range of compact models.
Codenamed M282, the new engines, expected to displace both 1.2 and 1.4-liters, will be petrol-powered and feature direct-injection, Autocar reports. Additionally, they will complement the heavily updated 1.6 and 2.0-liter four-cylinder Mercedes-Benz is currently working on for the new A-Class, including the range-topping AMG A45 with 400 hp.
It is reported that the new 1.2 and 1.4-liter units have been developed with Renault-Nissan and will be used solely in transverse applications, restricting them from any hybrid or large Mercedes-Benz models.
The engines will debut in the next-generation A-Class set to arrive in 2018 and then be rolled out to successor for the CLA, B-Class and GLA while also being implemented into the A-Class sedan and compact GLB SUV.