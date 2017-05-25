Mercedes EQ Hatchback Concept Slated For A Frankfurt Debut

Mercedes will reportedly unveil an electric hatchback concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.
According to Autocar, the concept will preview an entry-level model for the brand's electric EQ range. Little is known about the car at this point but it could be called the EQ A and it was reportedly designed to compete with the BMW i3 and the production version of the Volkswagen I.D. concept.
The model is slated to ride on the company's MEA platform and it will have a five-seat interior. The car is also expected to have conventional styling but it will likely adopt a grille similar to the EQ crossover concept.
Powertrain details remain elusive but Autocar speculates the model could have a single electric motor that powers the front wheels. Later down the road, Mercedes could offer a performance variant which adds a rear electric motor for additional power and all-wheel drive.
The Mercedes EQ A will reportedly go on sale in 2020 and cost around £35,000 ($45,368). That's not cheap but Mercedes expects the model will become a volume seller and a key addition to Daimler’s car2go car sharing service.
Note: Mercedes EQ concept pictured