Mercedes Offices Raid By Prosecutors In Diesel Investigation

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office has raided several Daimler facilities in Germany as part of its ongoing investigation into the company's diesel engines.
Mercedes says it is "fully cooperating with the authorities" and "cannot comment any further on the ongoing preliminary investigations." However, the company confirmed the searches are "due to suspicion of fraud and criminal advertising relating to the possible manipulation of exhaust gas after-treatment in passenger cars with diesel engines."
Reuters reports authorities are searching eleven different locations in a massive effort that involves 23 prosecutors as well as around 230 staff members and police officers.
While the German investigation continues, Mercedes is also facing scrutiny from the United States Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board. The automaker has warned this particular investigation could result in significant penalties as well as a recall.
Due to the increasing pressure, Mercedes abandoned its effort to sell 2017 models equipped with diesel engines in the United States. At the time, Mercedes-Benz USA spokesman Rob Moran said "We constantly review our portfolio offerings and make adjustments to meet immediate customer need. Combined with the increased effort to certify diesel engines in the U.S., we have put the certification process for diesel passenger cars on hold."