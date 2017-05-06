Mercedes Vs BMW Vs Audi In-Car Tech Battle Has Clear Winner

If you love gadgets, then you're probably the type of person who spends time researching the technologies inside modern day Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audis before deciding on which of the three you'll purchase.
The cars picked by Carwow's Mat Watson for this comparison test matter less than their on-board tech. So the fact that two of them are midsize saloons and the other is a compact SUV makes little difference.
So, what do you go with, Mercedes' Comand system, Audi's fancy new MMI or BMW's iDrive? Watson looked at price, screen size and quality, sat-nav performance and efficiency, usability, extra features and of course, connectivity, which is key.
We'll let you find out for yourselves how the three infotainment systems performed, though we will say that results in the real world would depend on personal preferences, since people tend to have different opinions regarding ergonomics, layouts and things of that nature.
What's tougher to dispute are the facts, such as which of the three systems has better resolution, more processing power, more of a wow-factor and so on. We'll also add that only convenience features were discussed, with no mention of any active safety systems.