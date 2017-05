Mexican Automaker Developing Electric Taxi To Replace Gas-Guzzling Cabs

PHOTO GALLERY

A Mexican automaker owned in part by billionaire Carlos Slim is developing an electric taxi , which it hopes could ultimately spawn a fleet of vehicles to replace Mexico City's petrol-powered cabs. Reuters reports that Giant Motors recently partnered with electric vehicle maker Moldex as well as four large Mexican universities to produce a prototype of the environmentally-friendly car.In an interview, chief executive of Giant Motors Latinoamerica, Elias Massri, said: “We're developing the prototypes and hope to finish them this year to find a viable solution, an electric vehicle, that genuinely replaces gasoline-using cars.”Mexico City has some of the highest pollution levels in the world and has incredibly high levels of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.In December 2016 , the mayor of Mexico City joined those of Paris, Madrid and Athens to ban diesel-powered vehicles by 2025.