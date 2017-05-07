Mexican Engineers Flock To Tesla Hiring Event, Dozens Turned Away

Tesla is looking south of the U.S. border in a bid to hire new engineers for its Fremont, California factory where it plans to build the much anticipated Model 3.
The electric automaker is currently holding a recruiting event in the Mexican city of Monterrey, had scheduled a number of job interviews with many Mexican candidates over the weekend at a closed-door event, Reuters reports.
Given the 19 large automotive plants located in Mexico, including from GM, FCA, Ford and VW, the country has a vast pool of experienced manufacturing engineers and Tesla is eager to tap into this talent. It is reported that much of the company's focus is on hiring Mexican engineers to work on robotics and other automated equipment in Fremont.
Unsurprisingly, the prospect of working for Tesla is very exciting for local engineers and despite the event being held exclusively for those with appointments, dozens of hopefuls attended the event unannounced, only to be turned away.
Tesla is looking to rapidly expand its workforce in line with Elon Musk's ambitious production goals of Tesla building 500,000 vehicles annually by 2018.