MG3 Style+ Gets Upgraded Interior In The UK
By Sergiu Tudose
MG Motor's MG3 supermini has earned itself an upgrade for the summer of 2017, as the leather interior is now available as standard.
Other features both inside and out include the 16" Diamond alloys, cruise-control, automatic lights and windshield wipers, as well as the reverse parking sensors. The flagship model retails for £11,695, or as MG points out, almost £5,000 less than an equivalent Ford Fiesta.
"MG is all about making new cars accessible to a wide range of customers. We pride ourselves on delivering premium finishes for a much lower price than our competitors," said MG sales & marketing boss, Matthew Cheyne.
"The introduction of leather interior as standard on the MG3 Style+ highlights our commitment to offering a premium car at a highly affordable price."
The base-spec MG3 starts at just £8,695, and claims to have enough room for five, 6-foot (1,80m) tall adults.