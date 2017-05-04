Michigan Finally Motions To Stop Ticketing People Warming Cars In Driveways
| By Brad Anderson
Michigan’s House of Representatives have voted to repeal part of the Michigan Vehicle Code that permits drivers to be ticketed for leaving their vehicles running on private property.
In January, 24-year-old Michigan resident Taylor Trupiano made international headlines when he received a fine of $128 for leaving his car running in the driveway to warm up. However, following a vote of 77-30, no other residents in the state will get such a ticket.
State Rep. Holly Hughes of the R-White River Township, said that the change would only permit drivers to leave their vehicles running and unattended on private property.
“This would just rescind the rule of someone warming up their car on their own private property. We’re keeping in place the provisions dealing with a car running unattended on a public roadway or parking lot,” she said.
According to Rep. John Chirkun, the law acts as a deterrent for car thieves.
“This particular rule is a vital and necessary tool that many communities use to combat auto thefts. The bill sponsor never talked to me about the city ordinance, but I would have gladly explained the necessity of this ordinance for the city of Roseville.”
Unfortunately for Taylor Trupiano, he still has to pay his fine after a judge denied his request to have it dismissed last month.
