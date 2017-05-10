Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 To Make UK Debut At Goodwood, Priced From £31,585

Mini's first-ever plug-in hybrid model will make its UK debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed on June 29th, and is available to order now from £31,585 OTR, eligible for an additional £2,500 OLEV government grant.
The new Mini Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 will hit Mini retailers on June 24th, where customers will be welcome to try out its hybrid system made up of a 3-cylinder petrol unit and a synchronous electric motor.
In total, this Mini PHEV puts down 165 kW (224 PS / 221 HP) and 385 Nm (284 lb-ft) of torque, enabling you to get from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.8 seconds while returning as much as 134.5 mpg UK (2.1l/100 km / 112 mpg US).
Visually, the Cooper S E Countryman ALL4 looks just like its other siblings within the range, except for the charge port on the front fender, the 17" alloys, the 'S' badge on the rear and the yellow 'E' badge.
According to Mini, you can fully charge the car either at a conventional household socket, at a wall box or at a public charging station in anywhere between 2:15 and 3:15 hours. Furthermore, its high-voltage battery comes with a warranty that will last you six years or 60,000 miles (96,560 km).
As standard, the S E Countryman ALL4 features sat-nav, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Emergency E-call, Active Guard, a 6-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and a three spoke sports steering wheel.