MINI Getting Ready To Hatch A 2018 Facelift

Mini is currently testing out updates for their Mini Cooper range, as these hatchback and convertible models show in a completely undramatic fashion.
On the outside, expect some very slight changes to headlight and taillight graphics, and perhaps even the front edge of the bonnet.
Mechanically however, Mini could employ revised turbocharging and cooling systems in order to lower emissions and increase the power output for better overall performance. Rumor has it we might even get dual-clutch transmissions in some Mini models.
As for other improvements, just like with most facelifts, the updated Mini Cooper range could get a few new colors and perhaps some new wheel designs as well, available across the range.
Inside, we should see slightly more modern touches to the dashboard design, such as new inserts and ambient lighting like on the 2017 Countryman. Of course, driver assistance features should get better, as should its multimedia and connectivity systems.
Since the camouflage on these cars is about as light as it can get, Mini will probably not wait too long in order to roll out their updated Cooper range.
A launch is expected within the next year.
