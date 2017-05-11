Missed Out On A New GT3? Porsche 911 GTS Unofficially Laps The ‘Ring In 7:24

Many people dream of owning a Porsche 911 GT3 but the cold truth is that lesser 911s will do the trick just fine, as portrayed in the video here.
Sport Auto’s Christian Gebhardt took the latest Porsche 991.2 GTS to the Nurburgring to find out how fast it is around the most famous automotive torture chamber and the result is a rather impressive 7:24, which is 11.3 seconds slower than the official time posted by the latest 911 GT3.
Now, you might think that’s a big difference but given the GTS was running on less sticky tires than the GT3 (Pirelli P Zero Corsa N0 over the GT3’s Michelin Sport Cup 2 N1), the unofficial status of the lap and the huge length of the track itself (12.9 miles – 20.8km), the difference isn’t that big to dishearten us.
The latest version of the 911 GTS is considered by many the pick of the range, featuring all of Porsche’s go-fast parts this side of a GT3 along with the newly developed twin-turbo 3.0-litre flat-six unit that pumps out 450hp and 550Nm of torque.
While it may not be capable of revving up to 9,000rpm like the GT3 does, the new Porsche 991.2 GTS definitely looks like one of the sweetest sports cars of the year.