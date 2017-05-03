Mitsubishi Keeps Aging Lancer Alive With New Smoked Limited Edition
By Sergiu Tudose
Remember the Mitsubishi Lancer? Yep, it's still here with us in the same form since 2007. That's an eternity in car years, so Mitsubishi is trying to keep it alive in buyers' minds with a new Limited Edition for the US market.
Positioned directly above the ES base version, the Lancer Limited Edition stands out thanks to new black exterior finishes on its 16" wheels, roof, upper front grille garnish, fender garnish and door mirrors. A Limited Edition badge and sunroof then round out the new trim level's exterior design features.
Inside, the LE gets black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, brake lever, arm rest and door trim, but also aluminum pedals, black headliner and pillars, gloss black finishing and a 6'5" Display Audio System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
"The Lancer has a long-standing tradition of providing consumers unparalleled value at an attractive price, so it was only fitting we pay tribute to the sedan with a Limited Edition trim offering," said Don Swearingen, executive VP & COO of MMNA. "With the addition of updated styling and advanced technology features, the Limited Edition Lancer is set to appeal to consumers who prioritize aesthetics and enjoy a connected car experience."
The 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Limited Edition will hit dealerships later this month with an MSRP of $19,795 and will continue to be available through the end of the model year.
