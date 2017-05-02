Modded BMW 740iL E38 "VIP" Is As Low As It Can Go

Despite the third generation 7-Series being no stranger to wild modifications (it was a Bond car after all), we're not sure we've ever seen one slammed so low.
This is a feeling shared by The Smoking Tire's Matt Farah, who got to review this car while marveling at the fact that it drove well, despite being slammed at a fixed height instead of on airbags.
The owner of the car bought it in 2015 for just $1,250, and went on to upgrade the suspensions, engine components as well as the exterior, giving it a so-called full VIP treatment.
Among its most noteworthy mods is the Shadow Line exterior trim, 19" wheels, Alcantara headliner, window shades, full black leather interior swap and the E46 ZHP Alcantara steering wheel. As for performance, you're looking at 282 HP and 300 lb-ft (406 Nm) of torque.
The car belongs to one Brandon Mindt, and if you want to learn more about it, you can check it out on Wheelwell.