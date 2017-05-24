Monster Wing On Mercedes CLS 55 AMG Might Be Visible From Space

As most of you well know, there are two ways in which your car can be "loud", one being via its exhaust system and the other, through its looks.
It's safe to say this first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS 55 AMG qualifies for both, as its 5.4-liter supercharged V8 unit is about all those bangs and crackles.
The CLS 55 was also good for 476 HP and an impressive 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque back in its glory days, allowing you to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.7 seconds - about the same as an M3 in the mid-2000's.
Of course, with this particular car, as seen on Themaximumcars YouTube channel, noise and performance are almost playing second fiddle to its appearance thanks to that massive rear wing. Now, there is no way that wing is getting put to any use, unless of course you enjoy people gasping as your car drives by.