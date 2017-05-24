Mopar's Ready To Customize Your New Fiat 500L

With Fiat having just released a revised version of the 500L, FCA's parts department Mopar has wasted no time in releasing a full catalog of products to upgrade the quirky retro crossover-minivan-thing.
The list of available components includes no less than 92 accessories for the vehicle that essentially takes the place of the Chrysler PT Cruiser in FCA's sprawling lineup: retro, versatile, and affordable... if somewhat ungainly.
Among those upgrades available are an array of 17-inch alloys, offered in an array of colors and finishes. But that's not all. The catalog holds everything from chrome trim components and air filters to luggage compartment dividers and roof carriers.
With vehicles of this type proving especially popular among pet owners, there's all manner of partitions and washable mats as well. And there's an array of warranty and service packages available as well, all aimed at ensuring “that everyone can drive a car customised according to their needs.”