More BMW 8-Series Concept Images Leak, Rear Perfectly Visible

After getting a taste earlier today of what BMW has planned with their 8-Series Concept from a design perspective, six new images leaked online, allowing for an even better look.
This stylish new coupe from Bavaria appears set to impress fans and Villa d'Este visitors alike with its massive kidney grille and squinty headlights when viewed from the front.
However, since we were actually craving a better look from the rear, which these new images courtesy of Autotijd certainly provide, here's what we can take away:
First, the sloping roof line and the way it connects with the shoulder line does make the car seem a bit Aston Martin DB11-ish. However, the taillights remain L-shaped in typical BMW fashion, reminding us of a mix between the taillight design of the BMW Vision Next 100 concept and the ones from the i Vision Future Interaction concept.
BMW will debut the 8-Series Concept tomorrow, May 26, at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on the shores of Lake Como, when hopefully they'll be in a very sharing mood regarding what's underneath the car, and as well as on-board.