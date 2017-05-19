Morgan Aero 8 Racing A Biplane Is A Modern Classic

We've seen a lot of races take place between various automobiles and all manner of aircraft. There's something about this one, though, that just seems like a natural fit.
Staged at Bruntingthorpe airfield in the British midlands, this “race” (of sorts) pitted a Morgan Aero 8 against a highly modified Pitts S2S biplane.
Driving the Morgan was the company's design chief Jon Wells, making use of all 367 horsepower from the BMW-sourced 4.8-liter V8. Flying the stunt plane, meanwhile, was seasoned pilot Richard Goodwin, dialing in over 300 horsepower from an 8.5-liter six-cylinder engine.
“Statically, and on paper, the power to weight ratios of our Aero vs Rich’s muscle biplane were evenly stacked. None the less, it was surprising to see just how well matched they were from a standing start,” “Rich is a gifted pilot, Aeros are very confident at speed, and I felt very safe… but must say that this was without a doubt an experience I will never forget!”
The meetup, arranged with just four days' notice, was evidently more of a photo (and video) opportunity than an actual race. And you can see the results in the gallery and clip below.