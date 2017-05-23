Motorcyclist Slams Into Toyota After Driver Cut Him Off

A motorcyclist in the U.S. has been lucky to walk away after rear-ending a car that cut in front of him on a motorway.
Captured by the biker's helmet camera, the unfortunate series of events starts after he approaches traffic while travelling along the motorway's carpool lane. Out of nowhere, a blue Toyota Camry pulls out in front of him before he slams into it.
The biker then flips onto the Camry's rear window and furiously bangs on the window in his attempt to get the driver to stop. Eventually, after traveling for a few hundred feet, the car comes to a stop. Understandably, the biker is quite shocked as to what happened and lets his frustration out on the driver.
Perhaps even more interesting than the crash itself is the response of the driver. He appears totally emotionless and simply mutters “I am so sorry” before being instructed by the biker to pull off to the side of the motorway. His smartphone can also be seen resting on his lap, perhaps because he was using it at the time of the collision.